Halifax police officer charged with voyeurism and trespassing, multiple victims reported

A Halifax Regional Police (HRP) officer has been charged with voyeurism, trespassing by night and breach of trust.

Police say the incidents took place while Const. George Farmer was on duty between Nov. 23 and Dec. 3 in the 700-block of Bedford Highway in Bedford.

In a news release, police say “the matter is believed to have compromised the privacy of multiple victims.”

Police say the criminal investigation into Farmer was prompted by an internal complaint. The Serious Incident Response Team, which investigates serious incidents involving police, has also been advised of the matter.

“We can’t discuss the details of the offence, but I can confirm that as soon as we became aware of the matter, we initiated a thorough investigation,” said Chief Jean-Michel Blais in a statement.

Farmer, who has 11 years of service with HRP, was arrested on Wednesday and released with conditions. He is scheduled to appear in court in Halifax on Jan. 16, 2018.

He has been suspended with pay, in accordance to the Nova Scotia Police Act.

