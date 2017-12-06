Okanagan MLA announces his pick for the B.C. Liberal leadership

With less than two months to go before B.C. Liberals elect a new leader, one Okanagan MLA is throwing his support behind candidate Todd Stone.

Kelowna-Mission MLA Steve Thomson put out a media release Wednesday announcing he was endorsing Stone because of his “leadership style” and “proven track record of bridging rural and urban B.C.”

Stone, the MLA for Kamloops-South Thompson, is one of six contenders to lead the party. He faces some high-profile rivals including former Surrey mayor Dianne Watts and former finance minister Mike de Jong.

B.C. Liberal party members will vote to elect a new leader from Feb. 1 to 3.

Former leader and MLA for Kelowna-West, Christy Clark resigned last summer.