Ottawa’s counter-tariff list is appropriate, Saskatchewan premier says

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Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says the federal government’s counter-tariff plan against the United States is the right move.

Moe says the list of U.S. products Ottawa says it plans to put tariffs on covers 11 per cent of his province’s annual imports from south of the border.

That represents $1.5 billion in goods.

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Ottawa’s counter-tariffs cover a broad range of articles, from manufacturing staples like steel and aluminum to more day-to-day items such as smartphones, clothing, dairy products and appliances.

Moe says his government is analyzing the list to determine how it will impact jobs and consumer prices, as well as how new relief measures from Ottawa could help Saskatchewan get through the trade war.

The premier says while he supports Ottawa’s approach, he doesn’t want Canada to lose sight of the goal of restoring a free and fair trading relationship with its closest neighbour.