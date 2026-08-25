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Politics

B.C. premier responds to Canada’s counter-tariffs with live event at BC Liquor Store

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 25, 2026 3:59 pm
1 min read
British Columbia Premier David Eby says Americans can 'keep their watery beer' as he announces an expansion of the U.S. alcohol ban from provincial liquor stores. Eby speaks to reporters from his office following the throne speech at the legislature in Victoria, Feb. 18, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito. View image in full screen
British Columbia Premier David Eby says Americans can 'keep their watery beer' as he announces an expansion of the U.S. alcohol ban from provincial liquor stores. Eby speaks to reporters from his office following the throne speech at the legislature in Victoria, Feb. 18, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito. CAH
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B.C. Premier David Eby is holding a press conference on Tuesday afternoon to respond to the federal government’s new measures to protect and support Canadian workers and businesses.

The event will be held inside a BC Liquor Store starting at 2 p.m. PT.

That will be live-streamed above.

This comes after the federal government announced on Tuesday morning that counter-tariffs against more than 700 American goods amounting to $27.6 billion will go into effect on Sept. 8.

Recently, U.S. President Donald Trump said additional tariffs on Canadian automobiles, car parts and steel will take effect next year as the trade war between the two nations escalates.

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New polling from the Angus Reid Institute has found that 76 per cent of Canadians believe “Canada did the right thing” by ending trade negotiations with the U.S. as trade talks between the two nations fell apart.

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Click to play video: 'Canada announces official response to latest Trump tariffs amid renewed US trade war'
Canada announces official response to latest Trump tariffs amid renewed US trade war

The Greater Vancouver Board of Trade’s president and CEO, Bridgitte Anderson, said in a statement that they “support and applaud the federal government’s swift action in introducing support measures for affected businesses and workers.

“These measures are a meaningful and welcome first step that recognizes the significant challenges many companies are facing.”

Anderson said that Trump has damaged one of the most successful and economic partnerships in history.

This story will be updated following the press conference at 2 p.m. PT.

-with files from Uday Rana and Adriana Fallico 

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