B.C. premier responds to Canada’s counter-tariffs with live event at BC Liquor Store

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. Premier David Eby is holding a press conference on Tuesday afternoon to respond to the federal government’s new measures to protect and support Canadian workers and businesses.

The event will be held inside a BC Liquor Store starting at 2 p.m. PT.

That will be live-streamed above.

This comes after the federal government announced on Tuesday morning that counter-tariffs against more than 700 American goods amounting to $27.6 billion will go into effect on Sept. 8.

Recently, U.S. President Donald Trump said additional tariffs on Canadian automobiles, car parts and steel will take effect next year as the trade war between the two nations escalates.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

New polling from the Angus Reid Institute has found that 76 per cent of Canadians believe “Canada did the right thing” by ending trade negotiations with the U.S. as trade talks between the two nations fell apart.

Story continues below advertisement

2:35 Canada announces official response to latest Trump tariffs amid renewed US trade war

The Greater Vancouver Board of Trade’s president and CEO, Bridgitte Anderson, said in a statement that they “support and applaud the federal government’s swift action in introducing support measures for affected businesses and workers.

“These measures are a meaningful and welcome first step that recognizes the significant challenges many companies are facing.”

Anderson said that Trump has damaged one of the most successful and economic partnerships in history.

This story will be updated following the press conference at 2 p.m. PT.

-with files from Uday Rana and Adriana Fallico