Waterloo police suspend officer amid sexual assault allegation

Waterloo Regional Police have suspended a 26-year member of the force while an investigation into sexual assault allegations is conducted by Ontario’s police watchdog.

In a news release on Wednesday, police said the alleged incident occurred in 2010 while the officer was off-duty and was reported to police last month.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) was notified and has invoked their mandate.

The officer has been suspended with pay as per the requirements of the Police Services Act.

The SIU investigates reports involving police where there has been a death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.