Mount Baldy opening this weekend

Baldy Mountain Resort is opening this Friday, the 8th December.

The Sugarlump chair and the magic carpet will be operating.

With two of three lifts running there will be reduced lift ticket pricing in effect for opening weekend.

“After the early November snowfall we had some mid-November rain and have had little snow afterwards. Meaning we are not in a position to open the Eagle chair just yet,” General Manager, Andy Foster said. “The Eagle chair accesses very rocky high alpine terrain and many of the big rocks don’t have enough coverage to make the terrain safe to navigate”.

The First Chair Festival will take place over the opening weekend, December 8, 9 and 10.

The resort will post updates on openings and snow conditions, plus events and activities on baldyresort.com and social channels.