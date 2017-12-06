Edmonton restaurants crack OpenTable’s top 100 list for 2017

Five Edmonton eateries have made OpenTable’s 100 Best Restaurants in Canada for 2017.

Tzin Wine & Tapas, Sabor Restaurant, The Marc, vivo ristorante and Ernest’s at NAIT have cracked the list.

Tzin Wine & Tapas features various tapas and highlights its list of wines. It’s located in Edmonton’s downtown.

Just a few blocks away at 102 Avenue and 103 Street, Sabor Restaurant offers an array of dishes featuring seafood, as well as a tapas and wine bar.

The Marc is also nearby at 99 Avenue and 106 Street. The restaurant features a classic French menu.

If traditional Italian dining is what you’re into, vivo ristorante is a good choice. All food is served family style, in large bowls or platters for sharing.

You wouldn’t think a restaurant on a post-secondary campus would be considered one of the top eateries in the country, but Ernest’s at NAIT has broken the mould. Located at NAIT’s main campus, Ernest’s cuisine is prepared by second year Culinary Arts students and customers are served by Hospitality Management students.

“Canada has truly come into its own as a global dining destination and that is evident in the calibre of restaurants on this year’s list,” OpenTable’s Ziv Schierau said.

“This year’s honourees have excelled at providing world-class hospitality and the finest fare that is a reflection of the nation’s diverse cultural landscape and vast natural resources.”

OpenTable is a provider of online restaurant reservations.

The list is based on the opinions of more than 500,000 reviews made by verified OpenTable diners for more than 2,000 restaurants across Canada. Restaurants were then ranked based on a score calculated from each establishment’s average rating.

Alberta had the second most restaurants included the list among provinces with 17. Ontario had the most with 55.