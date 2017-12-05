Attempted murder charges laid after domestic incident in northwest Calgary: police

Calgary police have charged a man with two counts of attempted murder after a brazen incident in Ranchlands Monday night.

Police believe the incident was a domestic situation and said officers are working to protect the privacy of the family involved.

In a release Tuesday afternoon, police said a man and woman had pulled up to a residence in the 1200 block of Ranch View Road N.W. at around 6 p.m. They got out of their vehicle, when another vehicle pulled up behind them and blocked the driveway.

Police said a man got out of the second vehicle, pulled out a firearm and began walking toward the victims.

“At this point, it is alleged that the suspect attempted to fire the weapon, but that it malfunctioned,” police said in the statement.

Police said the couple got back in their vehicle and drove off. The man pointed the weapon at their vehicle as it left.

According to the release, the couple reported the incident at a local police station and the man turned himself in to the same office later that night.

One man has been charged with pointing a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a dangerous weapon, firearm in a vehicle, possession of a loaded firearm, possession of a weapon obtained by crime and possession of a weapon contrary to an order.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

For a list of resources available to victims of domestic violence, visit the city’s website here