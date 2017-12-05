Canada
December 5, 2017 5:17 pm

Worker crushed to death by forklift in Mississauga

By News Anchor  AM640

Peel police respond to a fatal industrial accident in Mississauga.

Jeremy Cohn / Global News
A A

A man has been pronounced dead after being crushed by a forklift in the south end of Mississauga.

Peel police and paramedics were called to a house under construction on Pine Avenue North, near Mississauga Road and Lakeshore Road South, just before 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers said a worker was delivering construction materials when the forklift he was using had tipped over.

Paramedics said the man died on scene.

The Ministry of Labour has been called in and will be taking over the investigation.

More to come…

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Forklift
Industrial Accident
Man crushed
Mississauga

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News