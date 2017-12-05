Worker crushed to death by forklift in Mississauga

A man has been pronounced dead after being crushed by a forklift in the south end of Mississauga.

Peel police and paramedics were called to a house under construction on Pine Avenue North, near Mississauga Road and Lakeshore Road South, just before 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers said a worker was delivering construction materials when the forklift he was using had tipped over.

Paramedics said the man died on scene.

The Ministry of Labour has been called in and will be taking over the investigation.

