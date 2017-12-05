Crime
December 5, 2017 3:05 pm

2 arrested in connection with shotgun shooting, thefts in Winnipeg and Portage la Prairie

By Online Producer  Global News
Jeremy Desrochers / Global News / File
A A

Winnipeg police have arrested two men in connection to incidents around the city and in Portage la Prairie, including a shooting and robbery.

Police said the first incident happened on Nov. 8 when a man gassed up and left without paying for his fuel at 1909 Main Street.

A few days later on Nov. 13 at approximately 11:45 p.m. a man was approached by two others while in a parking lot in the 100 block of Higgins Avenue. Police said that after a short altercation, the victim was shot with a shotgun.

READ MORE: One man in custody, one still at large in connection with Portage la Prairie shooting

Winnipeg’s Tactical Support Unit arrived and provided first aid before the man was rushed to hospital in critical condition.

Nelson Joseph Berard, a 39-year-old man from Portage la Prairie, was arrested on Nov. 15 in connection to the Nov. 13 incident and charged with:

  • Aggravated assault
  • Use of firearm with intent
  • Discharge firearm with intent
  • Armed robbery using a restricted firearm or prohibited firearm
  • Possession of a firearm knowing its unauthorized
  • Unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle
  • Possession of a weapon
  • Possession of a firearm, restricted/prohibited weapon or ammunition contrary to prohibition order

A couple of weeks later, on Nov. 30, a vehicle in the 200 block of Dalhousie Drive was broken into and items were stolen.

On Dec. 4 Burt Gillis Steuart, a 35-year-old man from Winnipeg, was arrested in connection to the Nov. 8, Nov. 13 and Nov. 30 incidents and charged with:

  • Aggravated assault
  • Discharge firearm
  • Use of a firearm during commission of an offence
  • Armed robbery using a restricted firearm or prohibited firearm
  • Possession of a firearm knowing its unauthorized
  • Unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle
  • Possession of a weapon
  • Possession of a firearm, restricted/prohibited weapon or ammunition contrary to prohibition order
  • Fail to comply with recognizance (x8)
  • Theft under $5,000
  • Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000 (x2)

A search warrant was executed at a home connected to Steuart in the 100 block of Macalester Bay. A 2007 Dodge Caliber was found in the garage that was reported stolen from the Portage la Prairie area.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Arrest
Assault
Robbery
Shooting
Tactical Support Unit
Winnipeg police
Winnipeg Police Service

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News