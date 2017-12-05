2 arrested in connection with shotgun shooting, thefts in Winnipeg and Portage la Prairie

Winnipeg police have arrested two men in connection to incidents around the city and in Portage la Prairie, including a shooting and robbery.

Police said the first incident happened on Nov. 8 when a man gassed up and left without paying for his fuel at 1909 Main Street.

A few days later on Nov. 13 at approximately 11:45 p.m. a man was approached by two others while in a parking lot in the 100 block of Higgins Avenue. Police said that after a short altercation, the victim was shot with a shotgun.

READ MORE: One man in custody, one still at large in connection with Portage la Prairie shooting

Winnipeg’s Tactical Support Unit arrived and provided first aid before the man was rushed to hospital in critical condition.

Nelson Joseph Berard, a 39-year-old man from Portage la Prairie, was arrested on Nov. 15 in connection to the Nov. 13 incident and charged with:

Aggravated assault

Use of firearm with intent

Discharge firearm with intent

Armed robbery using a restricted firearm or prohibited firearm

Possession of a firearm knowing its unauthorized

Unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle

Possession of a weapon

Possession of a firearm, restricted/prohibited weapon or ammunition contrary to prohibition order

A couple of weeks later, on Nov. 30, a vehicle in the 200 block of Dalhousie Drive was broken into and items were stolen.

On Dec. 4 Burt Gillis Steuart, a 35-year-old man from Winnipeg, was arrested in connection to the Nov. 8, Nov. 13 and Nov. 30 incidents and charged with:

Aggravated assault

Discharge firearm

Use of a firearm during commission of an offence

Armed robbery using a restricted firearm or prohibited firearm

Possession of a firearm knowing its unauthorized

Unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle

Possession of a weapon

Possession of a firearm, restricted/prohibited weapon or ammunition contrary to prohibition order

Fail to comply with recognizance (x8)

Theft under $5,000

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000 (x2)

A search warrant was executed at a home connected to Steuart in the 100 block of Macalester Bay. A 2007 Dodge Caliber was found in the garage that was reported stolen from the Portage la Prairie area.