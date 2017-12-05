One man in custody, one still at large in connection with Portage la Prairie shooting

RCMP have arrested one suspect but are still looking for another in connection with a shooting in Portage la Prairie on the weekend.

Police said Tuesday they had arrested Gary Joseph McIvor, 18, from Brandon. McIvor is also known as Gary Roulette. He has been charged with three counts of attempted murder.

RCMP are still looking for 19-year old Mateo Roulette. He faces three counts of aggravated assault.

Three people were injured in the shooting at a home on Royal Road North early Saturday. All were rushed to the emergency room. One was treated and released while two others remain in hospital; one is critical condition and the other is in stable condition.