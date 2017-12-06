Top YouTube videos of 2017

YouTube has released its year-end data, giving us some insight into which videos were popular in Canada throughout 2017.

And based on the info, there were plenty of clips that caught Canadians’ eyes and got us talking.

Top Trending Videos in Canada:

READ MORE: Instagram 2017: Beyoncé, Selena Gomez, Cristiano Ronaldo dominate most-liked posts

The top trending music video in Canada was Luis Fonsi’s Despacito, which features Puerto Rican singer-songwriter Daddy Yankee. Canadian artists that made the list this year include Justin Bieber, The Weeknd, Alessia Cara and Shawn Mendes.

Top Trending Music Videos in Canada:

READ MORE: ‘Despacito’ becomes the most-streamed song of all time

This year’s number 1 top trending movie trailer in Canada goes to the Star Wars: The Last Jedi official teaser trailer.

Top Trending Movie Trailers in Canada:

Black Panther Teaser Trailer [HD] by Marvel Entertainment

DEADPOOL 2 Teaser Trailer (2018) by KinoCheck International JUSTICE LEAGUE – Official Trailer 1 by Warner Bros. Pictures

THE BOSS BABY “Diapers” Trailer Tease (Animation, 2017) by FRESH Movie Trailers 12 FEET DEEP Trailer (Trapped in a Pool – Thriller – 2017) by Movie Coverage THE EMOJI MOVIE Trailer 1 – 3 (2017) by Entertainment Access

BLADE RUNNER 2049 – Official Trailer by Warner Bros. Pictures

READ MORE: Top YouTube videos of 2016

YouTube’s year-end data also includes Canada’s ads leaderboard, which takes a look at the top ads that resonated with people on YouTube.

The YouTube Canada Ads Leaderboard showcases the most creative ads that Canadians chose to watch during the year, determined by an algorithm that factors in audience engagement (watch time, likes, shares), video views and audience retention (how much of a video people watched). In addition, organic versus paid views is also factored into the list.

This year Chevrolet Canada takes first place with their “The Canadian Dream” ad, which features a 27-day, cross-country trip a documentary crew made in a Chevrolet Suburban, capturing the stories and diversity of everyday Canadians along the way.

Apple Canada is also featured on the list with their ad starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson with Siri.

Johnson’s nearly four-minute-long commercial for Apple shows how he is a busy man who needs to get more things done in the course of the day than what is humanly possible. As a result, he relies on Siri to help with everything, even taking a quick selfie.

2017 Canada Ads Leaderboard

READ MORE: Eminem gives ultimatum to fans in anti-Trump freestyle

Did your favourite YouTube video make the list this year?