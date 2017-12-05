Kelowna waterfront lights further vandalized
RCMP continue to investigate malicious vandalism at Kelowna’s Waterfront Park.
On Nov. 29, 23 bollard lights were damaged or destroyed.
Then again on Dec. 4, more lights were vandalized, this time near the island stage.
Damage is estimated in the thousands of dollars, as the bollards are said to be custom made and have adorned the park walkways for more than 20 years.
If you have any information about the vandalism, you’re asked to call Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.
