Kelowna waterfront promenade lights vandalized

Twenty three unique lights along the promenade walkway at Tugboat Bay in Waterfront Park were vandalized early this morning.

It appears someone used a heavy tool or instrument to smash the lights along the waterfront walkway.

A pedestrian went for an early morning walk around 4:00 a.m., but when the person returned an hour later, the lights were smashed, therefore it appears the vandalism occurred between 4:00- 5:00 a.m.

It’s anticipated that the damage is in the thousands of dollars.

A request is out to the Kelowna RCMP for comment.