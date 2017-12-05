Coquitlam dog walker Annette Poitras to share her survival story first-hand

Metro Vancouver residents will have the chance to hear the amazing survival story of a Coquitlam woman who survived more than 48 hours in the backcountry with a trio of dogs first-hand on Friday.

Annette Poitras, whose disappearance and rescue captured the region’s attention late last month, will be speaking at the Justice Institute of B.C. as a part of an event organized by BC AdventureSmart.

Members of the search and rescue team that found her will also participate in a panel discussion.

Coquitlam Search and Rescue Manager Mike Coyle said he hopes Poitras’ story can help educate the public about safely accessing the backcountry.

“Even a simple walk on our trails around here can end up in a precarious situation. We’re telling people that even just going out walking a dog, tell someone where you’re going and take a couple of extra things with you.”

Those extra items, including a flashlight and warm clothing, can often be the difference between a success story and a tragedy, Coyle said.

“In our experience, this can happen to anyone and it happens all the time. We’re having one of the busiest years we’ve ever had. And people just have to realize they need to be prepared.”

Poitras, a professional dog walker, disappeared on Monday, Nov. 20 while taking three dogs for a walk in the backcountry behind Coquitlam’s Westwood Plateau.

She had fallen into a marshy basin and hurt herself, losing her cell phone in the process.

What followed was two cold and soggy nights, where the dogs huddled close keeping her body warm and spirits up as nearly 100 volunteers scoured the area for her.

In the end, crews with Coquitlam Search and Rescue located Portraits, who suffered no long-term injuries, and airlift her and the three dogs to safety.

About 200 seats are available to hear Poitras tell her story at the free event, but registration online is first-come first-served.