Coquitlam dog walker recovering in hospital after ‘miracle’ rescue

Dog walker Annette Poitras is waking up in hospital this morning after spending almost 48 hours stranded in the Coquitlam back country.

It is hoped she could be released from hospital later today.

Poitras was with three dogs – a collie named Chloe, a boxer named Roxy and a puggle named Bubba – when she went missing around 2 p.m. Monday.

After an extensive search, involving dozens of volunteer search and rescue crews from across B.C., cheers erupted on Burke Mountain Wednesday when it was announced Poitras and the three dogs were found alive and well.

“She’s a tough cookie,” Poitras’ husband Marcel said. “There was no question in my mind.”

Poitras was found in a marshy basin in the watershed area, between Cypress and Burke Mountain. It’s an area outside where hikers and dog walkers would normally venture. Police say she fell and hurt herself.

“Essentially the search technique we used, we started out doing sound sweeps [yelling and making noise] in the early portion when we weren’t getting a response,” said Coquitlam Search and Rescue manager Al Hurley. “We started getting closer and closer together, going further and further into the wilderness and she was found by a sound sweep and then the dogs lit up and started barking extensively. So we knew we were on the right path.”

The dogs are being credited for helping keep Poitras warm.

WATCH: Wednesday’s rescue of a dog walker who’d been missing in Coquitlam for two days is just the latest of a number of miracle survival stories through the years. Grace Ke reports.