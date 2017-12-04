Calgary businessman upset over proposed plan to repair Plus-15 walkway

A City of Calgary proposal to repair some aging Plus-15 walkways is being opposed by at least one downtown businessman.

The plan calls for six walkways to be repaired in 2018 and another eight in 2019 at a cost of $7.8 million.

But David Pickering, owner of Mapworld, told Global News Monday that closing in some of the Plus-15 system – even for a few months – will harm shops and small businesses in the inner core.

“When you have buildings that are already empty – and you need to get people doing commerce through the buildings – for them (the city) to shut down (the Plus-15 walkways) has to be rethought,” said Pickering.

According to Pickering, the current closure and repair of a walkway connecting his 6 Avenue S.W. building with Suncor has already hurt his bottom line.

Pickering said the recession has already reduced the size of the workforce downtown and limiting access on the Plus-15 will only make things worse for businesses like his.

According to the city of Calgary, between 10,000 to 20,000 people use the walkway system daily during the winter months.

Parts of the Plus-15 are almost 50 years old dating back to January 1970.

One of the original connections built between the (now) Westin Hotel and Calgary Place on 4 Avenue S.W. is on the proposed repair list for 2018.

The Plus-15 system got its name because the structures are approximately 15 feet above the ground.

According to the city of Calgary website, city planners chose to build an above-ground pedestrian system versus an underground one because of the cost of excavation and the high water table in the downtown core.

There are 83 bridges within the Plus-15 system spanning more than 14 kilometres.

A City Hall committee will discuss the Plus-15 proposal on Tuesday.