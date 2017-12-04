Police say 2 cases of vandalism and violent threats in southeast Calgary are connected

Another victim of hate-related vandalism has come forward in Calgary, describing similarities to an incident involving a charity haircut bus.

The woman says her home was vandalized early Saturday morning in southeast Calgary. A rock was thrown through the window of a home in Queensland and a threatening note was left behind.

“I heard glass shattering and a thud,” said Candice, who declined to give her last name for personal safety reasons. “I came downstairs and there was glass everywhere.”

“The rock was about the size of a cantaloupe.”

Outside, she found a note tucked under a ceramic pig.

“He called me a Muslim sympathizer pig and said that I will pay,” said Candice, describing the message left behind. The note continued with threats to burn down her house unless she posted a certain flag on her fence.

Candice says she believes she was targeted because she had a Naheed Nenshi campaign sign on her front lawn in October.

“[The writer] told me that he wants me out of his face and he gave me a time frame to move, otherwise my house goes up in flames,” Candice said.

On Sunday, Candice spotted the image of the same red and white flag on a news story about Misty Wind Shingoose.

Shingoose was also targeted sometime early Saturday morning at her home, which is around a half-a-kilometre away.

The bus that Shingoose was fixing up to use as a mobile hair-cutting salon for the homeless was spray-painted and a large note scrawled on a bed sheet was left on her front lawn.

The note contains a death threat and racial slurs relating to Shingoose’s Indigenous heritage, as well as an image of the same red and white flag that was on the note from Candice’s home.

Candice contacted Shingoose through her Care Cuts website and the two women compared stories.

“Her story was very personal and I felt terrible for her. But it helped a little bit knowing I wasn’t alone and seeing the passion they have for what it is they do,” Candice said. “And wanting to catch him absolutely fuelled me.”

“I don’t want to give him the attention, but at the same time we need to let our neighbours and communities know about him, because maybe there have been similar crimes,” Candice said. “I think he thinks his threats are bigger than they are.”

Shingoose says she went through many emotions when she found out another person in her community had been targeted.

“At first, you were worried and you’re afraid because there are people walking all around you and anyone of these people could be that person,” Shingoose said. “Then you are relieved because it wasn’t just you that was singled out; so now you don’t feel alone anymore. And then there’s that anger that somebody just randomly is doing violent acts to people in your neighbourhood for very, very silly reasons.”

Calgary police believe the same person is behind the two cases. They are investigating, but on Monday stated they won’t be increasing patrols in the Deer Ridge and Queensland areas.

“We’ve spoken to (the two victims) at length, so we’ve given them some instructions and some safety planning, so I’m comfortable that they’re safe,” said Staff Sgt. Paul Wyatt, with the Community and Youth Services Section, which covers the diversity and hate crimes portfolio.

“The notes are very descriptive and obviously very disturbing and I think it’s a targeted incident. I think this is very much a crime against a particular person or group of people. I don’t think there’s anything that the neighbourhood particularly should be concerned about.”

Shingoose says the threats won’t stop her from pushing ahead with pursuing her dream of serving Calgary’s less fortunate with her bus, which is now in a garage being renovated. The vandalism, she says, has managed to bring her community together.

“I was just really happy to be able to come over here to Candice’s house and talk with her and to feel that bit of camaraderie and community and to start the ball rolling on having all the community members on our street,” Shingoose said. “And hopefully all the communities around the city realize that it’s very important to know your neighbours and talk to one another.”