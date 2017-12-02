Charity haircut bus vandalized in Calgary

A school bus that was being renovated to provide haircuts for Calgary’s less fortunate was vandalized this weekend. Misty Wind Shingoose owns the bus and said that sometime overnight, the bus was spray-painted and a threatening note left behind.

“I saw it this morning on my way to work,” said Shingoose on Saturday.

Last Saturday, the bus was returned to Shingoose’s Deer Ridge home after it was towed to a Calgary impound lot a few weeks earlier. The Calgary Parking Authority towed the bus back free of charge.

Shingoose says she was forced to temporarily park the school bus in front of her home while the exterior of the house was being renovated.

The incident has been reported to the police. Shingoose said she also found a bed sheet on her front lawn with threatening and racist messages on it directed towards her. She says the CPS hate crimes unit is investigating.

The bus will be towed Saturday evening to a shop in southeast Calgary where volunteer mechanics will work on the vehicle. Shingoose said that had been the plan before the vandalism occurred.