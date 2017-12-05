High-angle rope rescue in north Okanagan

A woman was taken to Vernon Jubilee Hospital early Tuesday morning after her vehicle plunged down a steep bank in the north Okanagan.

Vernon Search and Rescue (VSAR) was called at 2:30 a.m. to perform a high-angle rope rescue at the scene of the car accident east of Cherryville.

When VSAR crews arrived, they found a vehicle roughly 20 metres down an embankment with a woman about 50 metres further down the bank below the vehicle.

With help from the RCMP and Lumby Fire Department, VSAR crews hoisted the woman up the steep slope to a waiting ambulance.

She was taken to hospital with undetermined injuries.

VSAR is reminding motorists to be careful on the icy roads and to always be prepared with blankets, winter clothing and first aid kits during the winter season.