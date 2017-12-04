Entertainment
Gordon Lightfoot to close out Toronto’s Massey Hall before 2-year renovation

TORONTO – Legendary Canadian troubadour Gordon Lightfoot will give Toronto’s storied concert venue Massey Hall one last hurrah before it undergoes a two-year renovation.

Organizers say Lightfoot will be the final artist to perform in the building before it closes its doors next year for a revitalization project that’s scheduled to take until fall 2020.

The singer-songwriter, who was born in Orillia, Ont., will perform back-to-back performances on June 29 and June 30.

Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday.

The 79-year-old Juno winner and Grammy nominee has performed over 166 times at Massey Hall – more than any other individual artist.

In a statement, Lightfoot called Massey Hall “hallowed grounds” that feel like “home.”

The 123-year-old Massey Hall is set to undergo a seven-year, multi-phase project that will fully restore both its exterior and interior and add a new addition.

