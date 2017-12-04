Three charged in Yorkton, Sask. home invasion

Three people are facing charges after a home invasion in Yorkton, Sask.

Yorkton RCMP received two 911 calls late Saturday morning reporting a home invasion in the 100-block of Broadway Street West.

Officers said they arrived to find a home invasion in progress and took four people into custody.

Police said during the subsequent investigation, they recovered stolen property and seized cocaine, meth, and brass knuckles.

Three men have been charged with break and enter to a dwelling to commit an indictable offence, robbery, possession of property obtained by crime and possession of controlled substances.

One man is also charged with failing to comply with a recognizance order and failing to comply with a weapons prohibition.

Another man is also charged with mischief.

They are scheduled to appear Monday in Yorkton provincial court.