Toy Tea moves to Montreal’s Ritz-Carlton for 26th edition

Toy Tea benefits children living in women’s shelters in the Greater Montreal Area during the holiday season.

Ginger Petty started the organization in 1991 to bring some joy to underprivileged children.

“Why shouldn’t they be able to enjoy a little bit of warmth, and a little bit of happiness during the holidays?” explained Toy Tea co-chair Paulina Flores Rutenberg.

“[Petty] started it at her home, she invited some friends, and it grew.”

Twenty-six years later the annual event will be held at the Ritz-Carlton Montreal for the first time.

READ MORE: Montreal holiday season kicks off at the Ritz-Carlton

Rutenberg, her sister and other Toy Tea co-chair Erika Flores Ludwick joined Global’s Kim Sullivan to talk about this year’s event and invited a student choir from The Study for a preview of the event.

“We collect over 2,000 toys every year,” said Ludwick.

“It’s a fantastic time for all the kids to enjoy.”

Toy Tea is open to the public and admission is one new non-violent unwrapped toy. Guests can enjoy a cup of tea while listening to holiday classics performed by students.

READ MORE: Generations Foundation 2017 Holiday Toy Drive kicks off

The 2017 tea party will feature a dozen school choirs from around the island with donations going to over 30 women’s shelters in the Greater Montreal Area.

Ludwick and Rutenberg have a committee that helps out with the event, including Global’s own Amanda Jelowicki.

“We have a team of volunteers,” explained Ludwick.

“[The team] have put in a lot of hours and hard work into preparing all the little details that go into something like this.”

Toy Tea takes place at The Ritz-Carlton’s Oval Room Wednesday, Dec. 6 between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.