Generations Foundation 2017 Holiday Toy Drive
The Generations Foundation 2017 Holiday Food and Toy Drive campaign kicks off this November and is continuing throughout the holiday season.
The goal is to supply a new toy to thousands of Montreal-area children who may not otherwise receive a gift.
In addition to toys, the campaign is also accepting donations of non perishable foods.
Share the giving spirit
Find out where to make a donation
Here’s a list of drop-off locations:
Global News Montreal
1010 Sainte-Catherine St. West
Montreal
Mega Bloks
4505 Hickmore St. (door 185)
Saint-Laurent
Shaw Direct
7250 Mile End St.
Montreal
Econo-Malls
1 Westmount Square
Westmount
Bank of Nova Scotia
645 Réné-Levesque Blvd. West
À Votre Santé
Dr. Josie Buttice, Chiropracter
8285 Langelier Blvd.
Montreal
HSBC Forum
2313 Sainte-Catherine St. West
Suite 121
Montreal
HSBC Marché Centrale
8999 L’Acadie Blvd.
Montreal
HSBC Montreal Main
2001 McGill College Ave.
Suite 160
Montreal
HSBC Pointe Claire
1000 Saint-Jean Blvd.
Suite 110
Pointe Claire
HSBC René Lévesque
88 René Lévesque Blvd. West
Montreal
HSBC Saint-Leonard
5095 Jean-Talon St. East
Montreal
