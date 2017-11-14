Generations Foundation 2017 Holiday Toy Drive

The Generations Foundation 2017 Holiday Food and Toy Drive campaign kicks off this November and is continuing throughout the holiday season.

The goal is to supply a new toy to thousands of Montreal-area children who may not otherwise receive a gift.

In addition to toys, the campaign is also accepting donations of non perishable foods.

Share the giving spirit

When you make a donation, tweet or share on Instagram a picture of yourself using the hashtag #MTLgives – or email it here, and we’ll share it on the news and social media.

Find out where to make a donation

Here’s a list of drop-off locations:

Global News Montreal

1010 Sainte-Catherine St. West

Montreal

Mega Bloks

4505 Hickmore St. (door 185)

Saint-Laurent

Shaw Direct

7250 Mile End St.

Montreal

Econo-Malls

1 Westmount Square

Westmount

Bank of Nova Scotia

645 Réné-Levesque Blvd. West





À Votre Santé

Dr. Josie Buttice, Chiropracter

8285 Langelier Blvd.

Montreal

HSBC Forum

2313 Sainte-Catherine St. West

Suite 121

Montreal

HSBC Marché Centrale

8999 L’Acadie Blvd.

Montreal

HSBC Montreal Main

2001 McGill College Ave.

Suite 160

Montreal

HSBC Pointe Claire

1000 Saint-Jean Blvd.

Suite 110

Pointe Claire

HSBC René Lévesque

88 René Lévesque Blvd. West

Montreal

HSBC Saint-Leonard

5095 Jean-Talon St. East

Montreal

To make a donation to Generations Foundation, click here.