Airdrie RCMP seek missing 13-year-old and 16-year-old girls

Airdrie RCMP are looking to the public for help locating two teens who haven’t been seen since last week.

Police said 13-year-old Dhenieze Tumaliuan and 16-year-old Kate Louise Manugue were last seen on Nov. 30 at about 6:30 a.m.

Both girls are described as having black hair and brown eyes.

Tumaliuan is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and 102 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue Old Navy hoodie.

Manugue is described as 5 feet, 1 inch tall and 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and grey leggings.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Airdrie RCMP at (403) 945-7200 or contact Crime Stoppers.