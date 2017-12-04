Airdrie RCMP seek missing 13-year-old and 16-year-old girls
Airdrie RCMP are looking to the public for help locating two teens who haven’t been seen since last week.
Police said 13-year-old Dhenieze Tumaliuan and 16-year-old Kate Louise Manugue were last seen on Nov. 30 at about 6:30 a.m.
READ MORE: Man knocked unconscious in ‘road rage’ incident in southern Alberta
Both girls are described as having black hair and brown eyes.
Tumaliuan is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and 102 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue Old Navy hoodie.
Manugue is described as 5 feet, 1 inch tall and 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and grey leggings.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Airdrie RCMP at (403) 945-7200 or contact Crime Stoppers.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.