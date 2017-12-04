Canada
Airdrie RCMP seek missing 13-year-old and 16-year-old girls

By Online Reporter  Global News

Airdrie RCMP say Dhenieze Tumaliuan and Kate Louise Manugue were last seen on Nov. 30, 2017.

Airdrie RCMP are looking to the public for help locating two teens who haven’t been seen since last week.

Police said 13-year-old Dhenieze Tumaliuan and 16-year-old Kate Louise Manugue were last seen on Nov. 30 at about 6:30 a.m.

Both girls are described as having black hair and brown eyes.

Tumaliuan is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and 102 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue Old Navy hoodie.

Manugue is described as 5 feet, 1 inch tall and 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and grey leggings.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Airdrie RCMP at (403) 945-7200 or contact Crime Stoppers.

