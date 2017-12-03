Winnipeg bystanders disarm and restrain man causing disturbance

Bystanders on Winnipeg’s Main Street were able to disarm and restrain a man causing problems in local businesses Saturday.

Police said they were called to a business in the 800 block of Main just after 11 a.m. for reports of a man with a weapon who was causing a disturbance. They were told the male had been removed from a neighbouring business a short time earlier for brandishing a weapon.

Police said bystanders were able to disarm the man and restrain him prior to their arrival.

When they got to the scene, police said the man started suffering from a medical emergency and had to be administered first aid. WFPS members transported the man to hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

On Sunday, investigators said they believe the man, who is in his 30s, had interactions with a number of people in the area prior to police arrival.

They are requesting that anyone who may have come into contact with him to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).