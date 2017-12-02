Vancouver women’s group holds Montreal Massacre memorial

In advance of the 28th anniversary of the Montreal Massacre, a Vancouver group is inviting the public to participate in conversations around violence against women.

On Dec. 6, 1989, 14 women were murdered at Montreal’s École Polytechnique by a gunman who targeted them for being female engineering students.

The anniversary of the tragedy has since become Canada’s National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women.

On Saturday, the Vancouver Rape Relief Society hosted a memorial for the victims, along with a series of films, lectures and roundtable conversations on the subject.

“We are here to commemorate the lives of these women, the long struggle of the feminist movement and to take up space and say it publicly,” said organizer Maria Parades.

Parades said with the “Me Too” campaign revealing the true scope of sexual assault and harassment, women need the support more than ever.

It also highlights the need to do more to protect women from violence and abuse, she said.

“We are not that far ahead. There have been a lot of changes of course, but it is obvious from just women who are speaking up on media about their experiences that we’re still having to create some changes that will be able to create more equality for women.”

The event was scheduled from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Vancouver Public Library’s central branch.