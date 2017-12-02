Dozens gather for #MeToo March in Toronto

The incident happened over a year ago, but Elizabeth Thorkelson says she’s still dealing with damage done after an alleged sexual assault.

“It’s been over a year and I still get flashbacks,” she said.

That’s why she came to Queen’s Park on Saturday to join in on the #MeToo March in Toronto, which ended in Nathan Phillips Square.

“#MeToo puts into light how many people have been affected,” Thorkelson said.

Several people have come together listening to people speaking as part of the Toronto #MeToo march pic.twitter.com/69LpqNIX70 — Erica Vella (@ericavella) December 2, 2017

People came together and shared stories of assault — something Brooklyn Archer said she too has experienced.

“Everyone has been in a situation similar to rape, sexual harassment or something that has made you feel safe or uncomfortable,” Archer said.

“I’ve been there. I’ve experienced it and I haven’t had the voice to say something then. I wish I could … with Me Too, I’m going to stand with women. I’m going to be there and support you. I’m going to give you that voice that you may have not had back then.”

People have started to gather at Queen’s Park for the #MeToo march in #Toronto — people will be speaking shortly, marching to Nathan Phillips Square pic.twitter.com/qFTXHBNAul — Erica Vella (@ericavella) December 2, 2017

The Me Too movement was originally created by New York activist Tarana Burke in 2006.

In October, the hashtag garnered international attention when actress Alyssa Milano tweeted #MeToo in response to several women coming forward with allegations of sexual assault against Harvey Weinstein.

If you’ve been sexually harassed or assaulted write ‘me too’ as a reply to this tweet. pic.twitter.com/k2oeCiUf9n — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 15, 2017

Jill Andrew spoke to the crowd at Queen’s Park, sharing her story of sexual assault.