December 2, 2017 9:47 am
Updated: December 2, 2017 10:01 am

Donald Trump on Michael Flynn guilty plea: there was ‘no collusion’ with Russia

By Staff The Associated Press

WATCH: Trump, asked about Flynn plea, says 'absolutely no collusion'.

President Donald Trump is expressing no concern about the guilty plea by his former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

The president’s remarks Saturday morning are his first public reaction to the plea deal, in which Flynn is cooperating with special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

READ MORE: Donald Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn pleads guilty to lying to FBI

And the president is stressing that there is “no collusion” between his campaign and the Russians.

WATCH: Ex-Trump adviser Michael Flynn admits he lied to FBI

Three times, Trump told reporters it’s been shown that there’s “no collusion.”

READ MORE: Michael Flynn has been charged. What his cooperation with Mueller might mean for Donald Trump

Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russia.

Trump spoke as he departed the White House to head to New York for fundraisers expected to raise millions of dollars.

WATCH: Trump attorney says Michael Flynn guilty plea does not ‘implicate anyone other than Flynn’

