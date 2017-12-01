Donald Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn to plead guilty to lying to FBI

WASHINGTON – Former national security adviser Michael Flynn is to plead guilty Friday to making false statements to the FBI, becoming the fourth person charged in a wide-ranging investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller and his team of prosecutors.

Court documents show Flynn, an early and vocal supporter on the campaign trail of President Donald Trump, will admit to lying to the FBI about his conversations during the transition period with Russia’s ambassador to the United States.

Flynn, who was interviewed by the FBI just days after Trump’s inauguration, was forced to resign in February after White House officials said he had misled them about whether he had discussed sanctions with the ambassador, Sergey Kislyak.

A plea hearing is scheduled for 10:30 A.M. EST before U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras.

Flynn’s lawyer, Robert Kelner, did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

WATCH: Lawyers for Michael Flynn have told Trump’s legal team they can no longer discuss special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election



Mueller’s team announced charges last month against three other Trump campaign officials, former chairman Paul Manafort and his business associate Rick Gates, and a former foreign policy adviser, George Papadopoulos.