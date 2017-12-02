Crime
December 2, 2017 10:20 am

Pair arrested in connection with Hamilton convenience store robberies

Lisa Polewski

Hamilton police have charged a man and a woman following a string of robberies at variety stores across the city.

Hamilton police have arrested a man and a woman in connection with a series of robberies at convenience stores across the city.

The robberies took place between Nov. 22 and Nov. 29 at Imperial Variety on Wellington Street North, Good Convenience on Dundurn Street North, Busy Bee on Delawana Drive off of Centennial Parkway, Hasty Market on Barton Street East and Stinson Grocery on Stinson Street.

Police said a male and a female suspect allegedly stole cash and cigarettes, as well as lighters and watches, while armed with a gun, knives and a machete.

On Thursday, Hamilton police arrested two suspects.

Kraig Tasker, 29, of Hamilton is charged with five counts of robbery, two counts of disguise with intent, two counts of using a firearm and 10 counts of failing to comply with probation.

Desiree Hill, 20, of Hamilton is charged with five counts of robbery, four counts of disguise with intent and one count of using a firearm.

