December 1, 2017 9:36 pm

Vancouver police warn public about Dawson Davidson, a high-risk sex offender

By Reporter  CKNW

Vancouver Police is warning the public to be aware Dawson Davidson, a sex offender, is living in a halfway house in the city.

Vancouver police are warning the public after a convicted sex offender was released from custody and is now living in a halfway house in the city.

Dawson Davidson has been deemed a high-risk to women and he’s assessed at a moderate-to-high risk to offend again.

He completed a two-year sentence for sexual assault and has been deemed a risk to the safety of women.

The 53-year-old must abide by court conditions that include avoiding sex-trade workers or locations where they are known to be.

He also can’t be alone with any women.

Dawson is on curfew from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. and he’s not allowed to have weapons, drugs, or be anywhere in the Downtown Eastside.

He’s described as a white man, 5’8″, approximately 180 lbs. with long brown hair and hazel eyes.

