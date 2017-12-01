Regina experiences driest fall in a decade

The beginning of November saw over 20 centimetres of snowfall and by the end of the month, temperatures soared above the freezing mark.

However, when you average temperatures and precipitation over the past three months, this has been the driest and coolest fall for Regina in a decade.

In the past two years, Regina has experienced much warmer and wetter fall seasons than normal.

November 2016 was the warmest it has been in 123 years and October 2016 was the third wettest in the last 130 years.

Last fall we had 125 mm of precipitation in the city, but this year we had under 45 mm, which is 38 per cent less moisture than normal.

The winter solstice occurs at 10:28 a.m. on December 21, marking the first day of the astronomical winter season.

For observation and forecasting purposes, meteorologists and climatologists observe different season groupings based on the annual temperature cycle. The meteorological winter season is observed as the three coldest months of the year; December, January and February.

A cold and snowy winter is forecasted for southern Saskatchewan. An advisory issued by NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center indicates a weak La Nina has formed throughout October. The climate pattern is forecasted to continue until April 2018.

