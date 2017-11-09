November 9: breaking century-old records in Regina

Temperatures dipped down to -27.7 degrees Thursday morning, breaking a 98-year-old record.

Rewind 365 days and Regina was sitting at 21.7 degrees. That was the highest temperature reached on November 9 in 129 years.

READ MORE: 129-year-old heat record broken in Regina

Much of the province was in a deep freeze Thursday morning with wind chill values between -30 and -40.

Below are other records that were broken:

Weyburn

new record -27.0°

old record -23.3° in 1973

Collins Bay

new record -28.4°

old record -27.0° in 1979

Watrous

new record -26.5°

old record -21.1 in 1960

Moose Jaw

new record -26.0°

old record -23.9° in 1995

La Ronge

new record -23.4°

old record -23.3° in 1984

An advisory issued by NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center is indicating a weak La Nina has formed throughout the month of October. The climate pattern is forecasted to continue until April 2018. This could mean a colder and snowier winter ahead for southern Saskatchewan.

