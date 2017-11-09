November 9: breaking century-old records in Regina
Temperatures dipped down to -27.7 degrees Thursday morning, breaking a 98-year-old record.
Rewind 365 days and Regina was sitting at 21.7 degrees. That was the highest temperature reached on November 9 in 129 years.
Much of the province was in a deep freeze Thursday morning with wind chill values between -30 and -40.
Below are other records that were broken:
Weyburn
- new record -27.0°
- old record -23.3° in 1973
Collins Bay
- new record -28.4°
- old record -27.0° in 1979
Watrous
- new record -26.5°
- old record -21.1 in 1960
Moose Jaw
- new record -26.0°
- old record -23.9° in 1995
La Ronge
- new record -23.4°
- old record -23.3° in 1984
An advisory issued by NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center is indicating a weak La Nina has formed throughout the month of October. The climate pattern is forecasted to continue until April 2018. This could mean a colder and snowier winter ahead for southern Saskatchewan.
