Warrant issued after counterfeit cash and guns seized in Red Deer

A warrant has been issued for a central Alberta man after he didn’t show up in court.

Red Deer resident Kyle Zachery Hosli Rombough was charged after police seized over $3,000 in counterfeit Canadian currency and three firearms in October.

The weapons and fake Canadian bills were located in the community of Johnstone Crossing on Oct. 19.

It all started when officers found a stolen Honda Civic.

RCMP arrested the driver and pursued two other people who had been in the vehicle as they ran inside a nearby apartment complex.

Officers weren’t able to find the suspects but did find a shotgun abandoned in the stairwell of the building.

RCMP said two more shotguns were found inside the Civic, one of which was loaded, as well as numerous rounds of ammunition.

Police also seized 37 counterfeit Canadian $100 bills and 12 counterfeit Canadian $20 bills from the Civic. RCMP said the counterfeit currency looks like Canadian polymer bills but is printed on paper, with Chinese characters on each bill.

Police said similar bills had been seized across the country in recent months, but this was the first time the bills had made an appearance in Red Deer.

The Civic involved was reportedly stolen in September. According to police, the vehicle was used in a number of crimes across central Alberta, including four gas-and-dash incidents, a shoplifting incident and a public report of dangerous driving. Police also located the vehicle twice, but the driver fled and police didn’t pursue for public safety reasons.

Witnesses reported the vehicle driven by both men and women at different times.

Hosli Rombough is facing two charges of possession of a restricted weapon, two counts of possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, two counts of weapons possession contrary to order and one count each of operate motor vehicle while being pursued by police and possession of stolen property over $5,000.

The 25-year-old was supposed to appear in Red Deer Provincial Court on Nov. 29.