Red Deer RCMP need help identifying man found dead in August

RCMP hope the public can help identify a man found dead in a green space in Red Deer in August.

Police said the man’s death was not suspicious in nature, but they have not been able to identify him through fingerprints, medical records or missing persons reports.

“It’s a sad situation, as we know someone somewhere cares about this man,” Staff Sgt. Rob Marsollier said in a media release Monday.

The man was found dead in a park area near downtown Red Deer on Aug. 7, 2017.

He is described as between 30 and 45 years old, five foot six and 143 pounds. He has brown hair, a scar on his right cheek and chipped teeth. Police said the man was wearing three T-shirts — a white one, a black one and a red one. He was also wearing blue jeans, black socks, shoes, a leather belt and black sunglasses.

Police released a sketch of the man on Monday, in hopes of identifying him.

“We’re asking the public to share this widely and help police in our attempts to notify his loved ones of his death in a respectful manner,” Marsollier said.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575.