Unemployment rate inches up to 6% in Saskatchewan during November

Saskatchewan’s unemployment rate was 6.0 per cent in November as 1,100 part-time jobs were lost during the month.

More people were looking for work in Saskatchewan during November.

Statistics Canada reported Friday the unemployment rate during the month was 6.0 per cent, up from 5.9 per cent the previous month.

The number of people working fell by 0.1 per cent to 563,500, with 1,100 part-time jobs lost during the month.

That was offset by a gain of 500 full-time positions.

On a year-over-year basis, the number of people employed in Saskatchewan was down 1.0 per cent from November 2016.

The national unemployment rate dropped to 5.9 per cent in November, the lowest it has been since February 2008.

