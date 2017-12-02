Geek gift guide 2017: The ultimate holiday list for the nerd in your life

While you may panic about what to get that nerd in your life, rest assured — they’re literally the easiest person to buy for.

From fanboy/fangirl items to quirky, unique presents to futuristic tech gifts, there is a literal bounty to select from.

Below, we’ve put together some of this year’s best geek gifts, sure to please even the pickiest of recipients.

Game of Thrones Daenerys Targaryen, Mother of Dragons ornament

Game of Thrones fans would never say no to a Mother of Dragons ornament. And if they do, then they’re not really fans. It’s that simple.

Available at RetroFestive, $24.99

In-ear waterproof headphones

It’s doubtful that someone wants to go swimming with their earbuds in, but at least these headphones are waterproof. That means you’ll be able to sweat excessively without any problem, or go running along the shoreline without a care in the world. Or hey, go swimming if you’d like.

Available at Best Buy, $69.99

PlayStation VR

Being able to play a game, and be completely immersed in it, is every gamer’s dream. Better to seize on this as soon as possible, because these are selling like hotcakes at the moment. (Note: While you can technically use the VR system without a PlayStation 4, you’re limiting the capabilities of the headset. It’s recommended you use both in conjunction.)

Available at PlayStation.com, $479.99 (bundle) or $299.99 (standalone headset)

Spider-Man 3D glowing wall light

The coolest little gift for all the comic-book fans out there.

Available at ThinkGeek, US $12.99

Mujjo touchscreen gloves

These stylish gloves, available for both men and women, allow you to keep your hands warm while using your phone or other devices.

Available at Amazon.ca or Mujjo, $52.21 approx.

Darth Vader tree topper

Who doesn’t want Darth Vader a.k.a. Anakin Skywalker lording over their holiday festivities? Forget a tree-topping angel. This year, go for the dark side. (Darth has a battery-operated LED light saber that’ll add a wonderful menacing glow to your tree.)

Available at RetroFestive, $49.99

Iron Man wireless gaming mouse

It looks like Iron Man’s helmet, but it’s actually a mouse! Its LED eyeholes glow while it’s connected to power. Gain additional nerd cred: This is a limited-edition product.

Available at ThinkGeek, US $99.99

Merge VR Holographic Cube

At first, this seems like a very confusing product, but rest assured a child can use it. In fact, it’s meant for kids to use in conjunction with a phone. The cube looks like an alien artifact but is actually a holographic toy. The award-winning Merge Cube is one of the most sought-after toys in America right now.

Available at Wal-Mart, $29.99

Wonder Woman SWAT sword with sound effects

You too can run and slash and maim and dominate with the Amazons! You know you want to.

Available at ThinkGeek, US $24.99

Star Wars remote control Millennium Falcon XL flying drone

Why settle for the toy version when you can get a gigantic, honest-to-goodness flying version of the Millennium Falcon?

Available at Amazon, $112 approx.

Myo gesture control armband

Pick your jaw up off the floor and realize that yes, this insane from-the-future armband can control many, many things. You can control video and music playback, deliver presentations, fly drones, play video games, and so much more. Blow your friends’ minds!

Available at Amazon or Myo, $500 approx.

Arcade light switch plate

You may have someone in your life who longs for the days of old-school arcade games. This can help fill the hole in their lives.

Available at Amazon, $47 approx.

X-Men Wolverine claws

Perfect for Halloween as well, these Wolverine claws look like the real thing. None of that fake bendy foam stuff.

Available at Amazon, $64.99

Happy holidays to all the nerds and nerd lovers out there!