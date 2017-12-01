Eldery man in hospital after being struck by car on Parc Avenue
An 85-year-old man is recovering in hospital after he was struck by a vehicle while crossing Parc Avenue in Montreal’s Plateau Mont-Royal borough Thursday evening.
The crash happened at around 8 p.m. near Labadie Street.
Police said the victim was in the middle of the street — crossing between two intersections — when he was struck by a vehicle heading north on Parc Avenue.
He was rushed to hospital with serious head injuries. Police said his condition stabilized overnight and his life is not in danger.
The driver, a 19-year-old man, was not injured in the collision.
Police said alcohol and speed were not factors in the crash.
“It was dark, it was raining,” Montreal police spokesperson André-Anne Picard said, explaining that visibility may have been a factor.
Parc Avenue was closed for several hours between Fairmount and Laurier as collision experts analyzed the scene.
