Eldery man in hospital after being struck by car on Parc Avenue

An 85-year-old man is recovering in hospital after he was struck by a vehicle while crossing Parc Avenue in Montreal’s Plateau Mont-Royal borough Thursday evening.

The crash happened at around 8 p.m. near Labadie Street.

Police said the victim was in the middle of the street — crossing between two intersections — when he was struck by a vehicle heading north on Parc Avenue.

He was rushed to hospital with serious head injuries. Police said his condition stabilized overnight and his life is not in danger.

The driver, a 19-year-old man, was not injured in the collision.

Police said alcohol and speed were not factors in the crash.

“It was dark, it was raining,” Montreal police spokesperson André-Anne Picard said, explaining that visibility may have been a factor.

Parc Avenue was closed for several hours between Fairmount and Laurier as collision experts analyzed the scene.