London police investigate stabbing near Boullee Street
London police are searching for a suspect after a Thursday afternoon stabbing in the Boullee Street area.
A 27-year-old man remains in hospital with non-life threatening injuries after being rushed from the scene by EMS Thursday afternoon.
London Police say it happened around 3:20 p.m. and are looking for anyone who may have been in the Boullee Street and Cheapside Street area at the time.
Police are looking for a male suspect, around 6’2″ with light brown skin, goatee and a dark afro pulled into a bun. He was wearing dark baggy pants and a grey/blue jacket
They believe that the victim and suspect were known to each other.
Anyone with information is being asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
