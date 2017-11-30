Edmonton’s winter patio season kicks off Friday with weekend party

It may sound like a paradox, but Edmonton will celebrate the start of patio season on Dec. 1 — the beginning of winter patio season that is.

The kickoff weekend will offer residents a plethora of opportunities to enjoy winter entertainment across the city.

Participating businesses will host different offerings — from late-night patio drinks to sunshine brunches and cozy dinners. For a list of winter patio weekend locations, click here.

This year, the city says between 14 and 15 different venues are taking part, which is a jump from years past. This year’s launch weekend has more than 400 patio seats at various spots.

For instance, El Cortez will be throwing a party on Friday with a DJ and featured drink specials, Rocky Mountain Icehouse will have a shotski, and Cafe Bicyclette will offer family-fun like outdoor dancing. Little Brick will be handing out complimentary s’mores and will be selling coffee and Baileys Irish Cream, The Carrot is planning a tiki ice bar and Tiramisu Bistro will have a sidewalk cafe and offer spaghetti in a cone.

This year’s events will also include a “Play Street” on Saturday, Dec. 2, a partnership with Child Friendly Edmonton. The play area will be located just south of Rogers Place at 103 Street between 102 and 103 Avenues. The road will be closed and play equipment added to let kids — and adults — explore. There will be fire pits, giant Lego, crafts and glow sticks.

Edmonton restaurants started experimenting with outdoor winter patios several years ago, in part thanks to the city’s WinterCity Strategy.

There are even some restaurants that are considering outdoor winter patios all season long. Sherlock Holmes Pub plans to offer patio seating when weather permits and O’Byrne’s Irish Pub is going to see how this weekend goes and may open its patio on warmer winter nights as well.

The goal, according to the city, is to have those patios open all winter long.

The weekend patio party is organized by WinterCity Edmonton and is part of a push to develop a four-season patio culture locally.