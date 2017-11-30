Stranded Okanagan residents finally coming home from Bali

Relief for at least two Okanagan families as their loved ones finally make their way home from Bali.

Flights have resumed from the Bali airport after three days of disruptions due to the threat of an erupting volcano.

WATCH: Bali flights resume as volcano still threatens to erupt

Global News heard from the mother of Kelowna’s MacKenzie Pešl on Thursday morning that she and her partner Brandon Olson and their toddler daughter had boarded a plane bound for Canada.

According to Global Affairs Canada, the family was among more than 400 Canadians stranded on the Indonesian island.

READ MORE: Airport opening proves too brief for Kelowna family stuck in Bali

Kelowna resident Gina Petrovich has also been stranded in Bali but her twin Kelly Ronahan reached out to Global News on Thursday to confirm her sister is also on her way back to the Okanagan.

Mount Agung is about 70 kilometres from the airport.

It began erupting last week spewing massive plumes of dark ash into the air.

The airport might have to close again if the wind changed direction