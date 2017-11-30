Airport opening proves too brief for Kelowna family stuck in Bali

A cloud of volcanic debris moved out of the flight paths on Bali Wednesday, but it wasn’t long enough to move many passengers off the island.

Kelowna’s Mackenzie Pešl and her partner Brandon Olson rushed to the airport with their toddler only to find out one flight was able to leave and there were no extra tickets available.

But while they were at the airport, the family were approached by the owner of a nearby vacation property.

READ MORE: Bali volcano: Ash drifts 7,600 metres from Mount Agung volcano

Caspar Willem offered them a free stay while they wait for flights off Bali.

“His family has a heart of gold to be giving out these four villas for families with kids who need a place to go,” said Pešl. “It’s just a better place for Eden to run and play.”

The three are returning to the airport Dec. 1 to see if Philippines Airlines will be flying out Dec. 2, depending on the airport re-opening.

READ MORE: Kelowna residents stuck in Bali for days after airport shutdown

Pešl’s employer, Lori Placid, owner of Kelowna’s Fun Bugs, has started a GoFundMe page to raise money for the couple’s extra expenses while they’re stuck in Bali and a possible new flight or ferry off the island, as they’re not sure how much will be covered by travel insurance.

The couple’s travel visa expires Dec. 6.

Mount Agung continues to spew ash and debris and threatens to erupt any day.

The evacuation zone has been expanded to 16 km around the volcano, according to Olson.