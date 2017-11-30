Money
November 30, 2017 12:54 pm

Hamilton demonstrators demand more affordable banking for everyone

Ken Mann By Reporter  900 CHML

Demonstrators gathered in Hamilton, and outside the Toronto offices of federal finance minister Bill Morneau, to demand "fair banking."

ACORN Canada
A A

A tenants’ rights organization has held a demonstration in downtown Hamilton as part of what it’s calling a “national day of action for fair banking.”

ACORN Canada is calling for new federal rules to ease “financial stress” on low-to-moderate income families.

READ MORE: Tenants rally for licensing of large apartment buildings in Hamilton

Mike Wood, the group’s local chair, says it’s currently cheaper to take out a payday loan that it is to overdraw your bank account.

In order to make banking more affordable for all Canadians, it’s calling for access to low-interest credit for emergencies, low-interest overdraft protection, no holds on cheques and lower NSF fees.

READ MORE: More Canadians using payday loans, most don’t understand costs: report

Wood claims that the banks are making combined profits of $35 billion “off of these issues,” giving them what he calls the “leg room” to provide alternatives that ensure “access for everyone.”

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Acorn canada
ACORN Hamilton
ACORN Mike Wood
bank fees
big banks
Canada banks
fair banking
Payday loans
Tenants' rights

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News