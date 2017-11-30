Driver gets a pair of speeding tickets just hours apart

One speeding ticket wasn’t enough to slow down this driver in Perth County earlier this week.

Instead, they have a pair of speeding tickets to deal with.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they clocked a driver going 34 km/h over the posted speed limit around 7:40 a.m. Monday morning, and just hours later they caught the same driver going nearly 30 km/h over the posted speed limit.

“Families in Perth County appreciate the ongoing efforts of our members to keep our roadways safe for our loved ones,” said Rob Scott, an inspector with the Perth County OPP. “Driving is a privilege, not a right and we must all do our part to arrive at our destinations safely.”

Police are stressing the importance of driving carefully, especially considering road and weather conditions can be unpredictable this time of year.