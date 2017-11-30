Toronto police officer convicted in shooting of Sammy Yatim to appear in court

Const. James Forcillo, the Toronto police officer convicted in the fatal shooting of Sammy Yatim aboard a streetcar, is scheduled to make a court appearance on Thursday.

Forcillo was arrested earlier this month for allegedly leaving his home without prior consent and failed to wait for a court approval on changing his bail conditions.

In a court appearance on Nov. 17, the prosecutor said the Crown was seeking to revoke the bail of the Toronto police officer convicted of attempted murder in the death of Yatim.

The outcome of the revocation application at the Court of Appeal will then determine whether there will be a bail hearing on his breach charge.

Forcillo was sentenced to six years behind bars for attempted murder, a year more than the mandatory minimum, for shooting Yatim multiple times on July 27, 2013.

He is currently appealing his conviction, as well as his sentence, and was granted an extended bail last month pending a hearing next spring.

If the Court of Appeal revokes Forcillo’s bail, he will begin serving his six-year prison term.