Const. James Forcillo back in court for alleged breach of bail conditions

Const. James Forcillo, the Toronto police officer convicted in the fatal shooting of Sammy Yatim aboard a streetcar, is back in court on Friday after he was arrested earlier this week for allegedly breaching his bail conditions.

Forcillo was sentenced to six years behind bars for attempted murder, a year more than the mandatory minimum, for shooting Yatim multiple times on July 27, 2013.

Toronto police said in a media release Forcillo turned himself in Wednesday morning.

He is currently appealing his conviction, as well as his sentence, and was granted an extended bail last month pending a hearing next spring.

Forcillo appeared in court on Wednesday and was remanded into custody.

