Const. James Forcillo back in court for alleged breach of bail conditions
Const. James Forcillo, the Toronto police officer convicted in the fatal shooting of Sammy Yatim aboard a streetcar, is back in court on Friday after he was arrested earlier this week for allegedly breaching his bail conditions.
Forcillo was sentenced to six years behind bars for attempted murder, a year more than the mandatory minimum, for shooting Yatim multiple times on July 27, 2013.
Toronto police officer convicted in shooting of Sammy Yatim gets bail extended
Toronto police said in a media release Forcillo turned himself in Wednesday morning.
He is currently appealing his conviction, as well as his sentence, and was granted an extended bail last month pending a hearing next spring.
Weeks before appeal, Crown defends verdict in case of Toronto cop who shot teen
Forcillo appeared in court on Wednesday and was remanded into custody.
VIDEO: Constable James Forcillo Appeals Sentence
