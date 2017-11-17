Crime
November 17, 2017 5:39 am

Const. James Forcillo back in court for alleged breach of bail conditions

By Web Producer  Global News

Wed, Nov 15: SIU orders the officer convicted of attempted murder in Sammy Yatim shooting arrested after alleged breaching bail conditions related to where he lives and when he's allowed to leave home. Mark Carcasole reports.

Const. James Forcillo, the Toronto police officer convicted in the fatal shooting of Sammy Yatim aboard a streetcar, is back in court on Friday after he was arrested earlier this week for allegedly breaching his bail conditions.

Forcillo was sentenced to six years behind bars for attempted murder, a year more than the mandatory minimum, for shooting Yatim multiple times on July 27, 2013.

Toronto police said in a media release Forcillo turned himself in Wednesday morning.

He is currently appealing his conviction, as well as his sentence, and was granted an extended bail last month pending a hearing next spring.

Forcillo appeared in court on Wednesday and was remanded into custody.

