Fatal accident on Lougheed Highway in Coquitlam sparks lawsuit

A Coquitlam mother of a young girl who was killed in a car crash earlier this year is suing two drivers involved, the city of Coquitlam, TransLink and the provincial government, demanding road safety improvements.

Nine-year-old Ella Hernandez and two others died in a car crash along Lougheed Highway last April.

A civil suit filed by her mother Michelle Hernandez in BC Supreme Court claims all other parties were negligent.

The mother claims the two other drivers were not safely operating their vehicles, that the roads at the site of the crash were poorly designed and in need of barriers.

It also claims the city, TransLink and the provincial government knew about unsafe road conditions in the area, and ignored road upgrades.

None of the allegation has been proven in court.