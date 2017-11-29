Twin Oaks Memorial Hospital in N.S. placed in lockdown after receiving bomb threat
A Nova Scotia hospital was placed under lockdown on Wednesday after it received a bomb threat over the telephone.
The lockdown has since been lifted.
Although police have searched the building, nothing was found to substantiate the threat.
According to police, a man called Twin Oaks Memorial Hospital in Musquodoboit Harbour just before 2 p.m. to say he was going to “blow up the hospital.”
When officers arrived at the hospital, staff had already initiated a lockdown procedure.
RCMP established a security perimeter around the building, while the RCMP Explosive Disposal Unit and the Halifax Regional Police K-9 Unit began conducting a search of the hospital.
Police say their investigation is ongoing.
