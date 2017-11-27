Police investigate bomb threat at Cape Breton High School
A A
Cape Breton Regional Police evacuated Memorial High School in Sydney Mines, N.S., in response to a bomb threat on Monday.
Although staff at the school found a note indicating a bomb threat, police were unable to find any evidence after searching the school.
READ MORE: 3 men charged after drug search at Coastal Cannapy
All students and staff are safe and have since been let back into the building.
Police continue to investigate.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.