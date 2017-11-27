Crime
November 27, 2017 1:18 pm
Updated: November 27, 2017 2:38 pm

Police investigate bomb threat at Cape Breton High School

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

Cape Breton police are investigating a bomb threat at a high school.

Marieke Walsh/Global News File
A A

Cape Breton Regional Police evacuated Memorial High School in Sydney Mines, N.S., in response to a bomb threat on Monday.

Although staff at the school found a note indicating a bomb threat, police were unable to find any evidence after searching the school.

READ MORE: 3 men charged after drug search at Coastal Cannapy

All students and staff are safe and have since been let back into the building.

Police continue to investigate.

 

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Bomb
Bomb Threat
Cape Breton
Cape Breton Regional Police
Crime
Memorial High School
Nova Scotia
Nova Scotia Crime
Sydney Mines

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News